Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was stabbed at Canterville Place in Bracknell at about 13:40 GMT on 27 March.

Two men have been charged after a man was stabbed multiple times.

Jaedon Smith, 18, and Callum Fenton, 22, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear before Reading magistrates.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed in Canterville Place, Bracknell, on 27 March and remains in hospital.

Mr Smith, of Bracknell, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, two drugs offences and using or possessing criminal property.

Thames Valley Police said a 19-year-old man from Bracknell had been released on conditional bail until 27 April.