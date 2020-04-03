Berkshire

Bracknell stabbing: Two men charged

  • 3 April 2020
Canterville Place in Bracknell Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was stabbed at Canterville Place in Bracknell at about 13:40 GMT on 27 March.

Two men have been charged after a man was stabbed multiple times.

Jaedon Smith, 18, and Callum Fenton, 22, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear before Reading magistrates.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed in Canterville Place, Bracknell, on 27 March and remains in hospital.

Mr Smith, of Bracknell, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, two drugs offences and using or possessing criminal property.

Thames Valley Police said a 19-year-old man from Bracknell had been released on conditional bail until 27 April.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites