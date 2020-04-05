Image copyright Highways England Image caption Steel beams were lifted into place for the new Riding Court Road bridge

The M4 in Berkshire has reopened after work to lift steel beams in place to construct a new bridge finished early.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 5, for Langley, and junction 6, at Slough, on Friday evening.

It was expected to reopen on Monday but reopened at 06:00 BST on Sunday.

The new Riding Court Road bridge is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

Traffic was diverted via the A4 and the A355 during the closure.

Traffic volumes on the motorway have "significantly reduced" as people follow government advice to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus, Highways England said.