A mother of five, including quadruplets, has died after contracting coronavirus during a visit to Pakistan.

Shabnum Sadiq, 39, who served on Slough Borough Council, died from "complications" associated with Covid-19, said the authority.

Council leader James Swindlehurst called her death "very shocking" and a "significant loss for the council and the town".

She gave birth by Caesarean section at Royal Berkshire Hospital in 2006.

Ms Sadiq was elected to Wexham Lea ward in May 2016.

She is survived by her husband and her five children.

Foxborough councillor Madhuri Bedi said she was feeling "immense heartbreak" for "her, her children, her husband and loved ones".

She said: "She was a young woman with huge determination, bringing up her daughter and her quadruplets with ease."

Iftakhar Ahmed, chairman of Wexham Court Parish Council, said Ms Sadiq "was known for her kind and caring personality".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, may God give them patience to endure this tragic loss of life," he said.

Mr Swindlehurst called her a "dedicated" councillor who "made a contribution far beyond the years she'd spent in the council chamber".

"Behind every statistic about this virus is a family ripped apart and there is no starker example of that, to us in the council, than to lose one our colleagues," he said.

Shocked and saddened to hear our friend and colleague Councillor @shabnum_sadiq has passed away. She made a huge contribution to local life and had so much to offer our community. My heartfelt condolences to her husband, young children and family. She'll be greatly missed. RIP — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) April 6, 2020

The flags at Observatory House and St Martins Place in the town are flying at half mast as a sign of respect.