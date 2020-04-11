Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place in Wentworth Avenue in Slough

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot at close range, police have said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in Wentworth Avenue, Slough, on 26 March and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Billy Merryweather, 21, of Wentworth Avenue, Slough and Michael Omitiran, 22, of Webb Close, Slough, have been changed.

They will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the shooting has been released under investigation, police said.