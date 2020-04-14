Slough shooting: Two men in court over attempted murder
- 14 April 2020
Two men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man who was shot at "close range".
The 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in Wentworth Avenue, Slough, on 26 March and was taken to hospital, police said.
Billy Merryweather, 21, of Wentworth Avenue, and Michael Omitiran, 22, of Webb Close in Slough, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Both were remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on 4 May.