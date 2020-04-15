Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Peter Tun died in intensive care at Royal Berkshire Hospital on Monday

A 'superhero' doctor has died in hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Peter Tun, 62, had been in intensive care at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation for 21 years.

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (RBFT) would not confirm if Dr Tun, who died on Monday, had tested positive for Covid-19.

His sons said: "Our family is immensely proud of our superhero Dad.

"He used to say, 'treat all your patients like they are your own family' and this speaks to the type of character that he had," they said in a statement.

"To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day."

RBFT described Dr Tun as an "extremely well loved" colleague who was "absolutely committed to his profession".

Chief executive Steve McManus said: "The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation.

"Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

"On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, we extend our sincere condolences to Peter's family, friends and colleagues."