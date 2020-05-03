Berkshire

M4 near Slough reopens after bridge work completed early

  • 3 May 2020
Image caption The steel beams will be part of the new Recreation Ground bridge near Slough

A stretch of the M4 in Berkshire has fully reopened after work to install steel beams that will form part of a new bridge was finished early.

The motorway between junctions 5 and 6, near Slough, reopened on Sunday at about 02:00 BST. It was due to be closed until 06:00 BST on Monday.

The beams will make up part of the new Recreation Ground bridge to link Datchet to Upper Court Park in Slough.

The M4 between junctions 3 and 12 is being upgraded to a smart motorway.

Work to install the beams was done within 24 hours, Highways England said.

