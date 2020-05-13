Image copyright Bill Nicholls Image caption Julie Edward worked at the Royal Berkshire Hospital

A nurse at a hospital where complaints were made about personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages has died.

Julie Edward, who worked for Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, is understood to have died from Covid-19, according to sources of the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Her death follows that of Royal Berkshire Hospital doctor Peter Tun.

A serious incident investigation has begun after Dr Tun's family claimed his death was linked to a lack of PPE.

The trust has not confirmed the cause of death for either Ms Edward or Dr Tun, but a GoFundMe page states Ms Edward died on 4 May after contracting the virus.

It describes her as a "kind, strong, loving and well-respected person, both in her community and by her peers" and a "pillar of her family".

'Kindness and dedication'

Trust chief executive Steve McManus said: "We are deeply saddened to report the death of nurse Julie Edward who had worked at the trust since 2017.

"She was a much loved and valued colleague and touched on the lives of many who worked alongside her at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

"Her kindness and dedication to her job and patients was clear and she will be very sadly missed.

"We have sent our sincere condolences to Julie's family and offered them every support at this very difficult time."

Following Dr Tun's death on 13 April, his son Michael said his father had complained to his manager because PPE was taken away from his ward.

His family said Dr Tun, 62, who was an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation, had been in contact with five patients who had tested positive for coronavirus.