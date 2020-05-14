Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police had been called to an address in Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-month-old boy.

Police were called to reports of a baby in cardiac arrest in Ashridge Court, Newbury, Berkshire, early on Saturday.

Colby Stroud, who was born on 10 April, was taken to hospital but later died. A cause of death has yet to be established, Thames Valley Police said.

The man, 26, and the woman, 24, are both from Newbury and currently in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "This is a tragic and distressing incident and I understand that this news will cause a great deal of concern and upset in the community.

"I would encourage anyone with any questions or particular concerns to speak to our officers."