Image copyright Highways England Image caption Steel beams will be lifted into place for two new road bridges

The M4 in Berkshire will close later as part of roadworks to construct two new bridges.

It will close in both directions between junction 6 for Slough and Windsor and junction 8/9 for Maidenhead from 20:00 BST to 06:00 BST on Monday.

Workers will lift huge steel beams into place for new Ascot Road and Huntercombe Spur bridges.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355 during the closure.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.