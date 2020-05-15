Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ibrahim Khan was jailed for eight years and four months at Reading Crown Court

A man who scarred a former friend with sulphuric acid in an act of "vengeance" has been jailed.

Ibrahim Khan, 22, threw the corrosive substance in Amar Hussain's face as he answered the door of a house in Slough, Berkshire.

Reading Crown Court heard Mr Hussain would "be scarred for rest of his life" by the attack in January, which followed a dispute between the men.

Khan, of Hatton Avenue, Slough, was sentenced to 8 years and 4 months.

The court heard the Khan and Mr Hussain grew up together as children before the pair fell out.

Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, said Khan had thrown a brick through his victim's window and made threats to chop him up with a sword in the days before the acid attack.

Image caption Amar Hussein was attacked at a property in Granville Avenue, Slough

On 26 January, Mr Hussain was at a friend's house when he answered the door to Khan, who threw acid from a coke bottle at him.

Mr Hussain suffered injuries to his scalp and the right side of his face, and the acid removed a layer of the cornea from his right eye.

His friend, Thomas Allen, was also burned on the arm and neck when he went to see what was going on as Khan continued to spray acid through the doorway.

Judge Paul Dugdale, sentencing, said the defendant had "planned and executed" the "extreme attack".

He said: "His face [Mr Hussain] will be scarred for the rest of his life because what you did to him that day, and his right eye may well remain at risk of problems into the future."

Khan pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of grievous bodily harm without intent.