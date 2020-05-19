Image copyright Segro Image caption Around 13,000 people work for companies based at Slough Trading Estate

A business park best known as the setting for TV sitcom The Office is celebrating its centenary.

Slough Trading Estate has grown to a 353-acre site with around 13,000 since it was established in 1920.

It is home to 350 firms, including confectioner Mars, telecoms firm O2, and logistics company DHL.

Its owners Segro claim it is the largest business park in Europe owned by a single company.

Image copyright Segro Image caption In 1920, The Slough Trading Company Ltd purchased a military vehicle repair depot from the government, instead using the site to adapt the vehicles for civilians.

Image copyright Segro Image caption Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, plays darts while opening the community centre for workers on the estate

Image copyright Segro Image caption The estate had its own railway station to transport workers. Local historian Jaye Isherwood, who trawled through the company's archives for the centenary, uncovered plans in the 30s for an airport and permission given to extend the Grand Union Canal to the estate.

Image copyright PA Image caption Later the industrial estate expanded to house a more diverse range of companies including AP Films, makers of Thunderbirds, and computer giant Hewlett-Packard. Gerry Anderson is pictured here with his famous Thunderbirds puppets

Image caption Fictional paper company Wernham Hogg, the employer of The Office's David Brent, was set on the estate

Image copyright Segro Image caption There are 350 firms on the 353-acre site. James Craddock, of Segro, said the company wanted to ensure the estate could "continue to adapt for the next hundred years". The firm has also announced a £10m Centenary Fund to help young and disadvantaged people and create community spaces to support training and improve health

