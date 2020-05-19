Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Max Simmons died in hospital from his injuries

A man has admitted killing a 13-year-old boy who was knocked down in a road.

Max Simmons was pronounced dead in hospital after he was struck by an Audi TT in Maidenhead on 21 December.

James Lavine, 34, admitted causing death by careless driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

A further charge of causing death by dangerous driving, which Lavine denies, will lie on file. He was released on conditional bail.

Lavine, of Wooburn Green in Buckinghamshire, will next appear at Reading Crown Court on 3 July.

Max's school previously described him as an "incredibly likable young man" who had "passed away far too young".