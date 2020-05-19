Image copyright SCAS Image caption Mr Nutt died after three weeks in intensive care at Wexham Park Hospital

An ambulance worker who died having tested positive for Covid-19 was "dedicated to giving the very best care", South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) has said.

Paul Nutt, 60, was part of the trust's patient transport team based at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Berkshire.

He died on Friday after three weeks in intensive care at the hospital.

His family said: "Paul leaves a huge hole in our lives and we also know that his NHS family also shares our pain."

As well as front-line operational duties on the patient transport service ambulances, father-of-two Mr Nutt had previously worked as a hospital liaison officer at Wexham Park.

SCAS chief executive Will Hancock said: "This tragic loss of a valued member of staff affects everyone in our organisation very deeply, and particularly Paul's colleagues who he worked with on a daily basis and his close friends at SCAS.

'Service to patients'

In a statement released through the trust, Mr Nutt's wife and daughters described him as "the most loving and devoted husband and father - who touched so many people's lives with his joy and kindness"

"We would like to thank the team at Wexham Park Hospital for their incredible care and support, not just for Paul but for every patient they are working tirelessly to save from this dreadful virus."

Bob Sutcliffe, vehicle and equipment manager at SCAS said: "Paul will be remembered for being meticulous about carrying out his duties by the book and he was dedicated to giving the very best care and service to the patients he looked after.

"Having earlier this year celebrated his 60th birthday in New York with his family, it seems barely believable that such a short time after those joyous celebrations that he is no longer with us."