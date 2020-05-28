Police are investigating the killing of a cygnet that was found dead on a canal towpath.

Thames Valley Police said it happened between 17:00 and 18:30 BST on Friday between Middle Green Road and Edgeworth Close in Slough.

The cygnet had been the only one to emerge out of seven eggs laid along the Langley stretch of the Grand Union Canal, the charity Swan Support said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

'Absolutely horrified'

Wendy Hermon, who has run Berkshire-based charity Swan Support for the past 17 years, said she has "never known the community to be so horrified", with donations sent and updates requested.

She said after examining its injuries she believed it was killed at close range with a catapult.

Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Slough Borough Council, said she was "absolutely horrified".

She added: "The canal is a lovely area for all our residents to enjoy, and we will fight to protect it."