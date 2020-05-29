Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Luke Thorp said he attacked the baby during a "momentary loss of control"

A man who shook a 4-week-old boy - causing "catastrophic life-changing injuries" - has been jailed for three years.

27, blamed a "momentary loss of control" for his actions on 12 January 2016, police said.

The baby suffered brain injuries and developed quadriplegic cerebral palsy, the force said.

Thorp, of Binfield, Bracknell, had pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to grievous bodily harm without intent.

Speaking after Thursday's sentencing hearing, Det Con Kathryn Webb, of Thames Valley Police, said: "After a complex and challenging case I am pleased that justice has been served.

"There is no excuse for injuring a child but I am relieved that Thorp pleaded guilty to these offences and will now spend time behind bars for his actions."