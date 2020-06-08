Image copyright Highways England Image caption The Thames Bray Bridge has been widened to accommodate the extra lanes needed for the smart motorway

Part of the M4 in Berkshire has reopened following weekend work to widen a bridge.

The motorway was shut on Friday evening between junction 6 at Slough-Windsor and junction 8 and 9 at Maidenhead.

The latest stage of the work saw the 60-year-old Thames Bray Bridge which carries the M4 over the River Thames widened by 8m (26ft).

The M4 between junctions 3 and 12 is being upgraded to a smart motorway, accommodating extra lanes.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Three new beams have been added into into the existing 60-year-old bridge

Highways England said widening the bridge was "one of the most complex pieces of work involved in the upgrade of the M4 to a smart motorway".

Creating extra lanes on the M4 requires replacing 11 bridges over the M4 so they are wide enough to fit the upgraded motorway.

The Thames Bray Bridge had to be widened rather than replaced because it carries the motorway over the River Thames.

The smart motorway is expected to be complete by Spring 2022.