Image copyright Reading Rep Theatre Image caption Reading Rep Theatre's new home will seat 158 people

A new theatre is set open in Reading after an arts group raised more than half a million pounds.

Reading Rep Theatre is converting a former Salvation Army hall in King's Road into its new home.

The theatre company, founded in 2012, has outgrown its current residence, in a 60 seat studio space at Reading College.

The new theatre, which is expected to open in 2021, will have seating for 158 people and an education centre on site.

Image caption An old Salvation Army hall is being converted into the Rep's new home

The art group's executive producer, Nick Thomson, said he hoped the theatre can help people "heal" following the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

"People can come together and watch a theatre show, watch comedy, watch music, whatever it might be, and I think that will be a really important part in everyone's healing after all of this," he said.

"So it's nice to be able to offer a glimmer of hope at this difficult time."

Funding has come from trusts and organisations, and the general public.

Construction and conversion work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.