Sonning cyclist dies in crash
- 10 June 2020
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a cyclist in a crash.
The 42-year-old man was cycling in Thames Street, Sonning, Berkshire, at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.
A 22-year-old motorist from Reading was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. She remains in police custody.
Thames Street remains closed while officers investigate.