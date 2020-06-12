Image copyright Google Image caption The 35-year-old cyclist was killed in Addington Road, Reading

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a delivery cyclist was killed.

The 35-year-old Deliveroo rider died at the scene in Addington Road, Reading, following the crash with a car at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday.

Police said it was trying to locate the man's next of kin.

The 26-year-old man from Wokingham was also arrested for driving a vehicle with a proportion of specified control drug above the specified limit.

He has been released while inquiries continue, the force said.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: "This is a tragedy and shocking loss. Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the rider."

The company said it would do all it could to support the man's family and help police.