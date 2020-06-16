These are external links and will open in a new window
Royal Ascot fans across the globe have been donning their finest threads and hats to take part in flat racing's biggest meeting from the comfort of their own homes.
The Covid-19 pandemic has meant the action at Berkshire's famous racecourse is taking place behind closed doors with jockeys wearing face masks.
But this has not stopped "virtual racegoers" using the hashtags #SharedWithThanks and #hatsfromhome to showcase their outfits on social media.
They are also being encouraged by race organisers to donate to four front-line charities - The National Emergencies Trust Relief Fund, NHS Charities Together, The Care Workers Charity and the Berkshire Community Foundation Coronavirus Fund.