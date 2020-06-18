Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men near Matchbox nightclub

A man arrested over the death of a 48-year-old has been released by police who found no crime had been committed.

Malcolm Callender, 48, died in hospital after reports of an altercation between two men near Matchbox nightclub in Friar Street, Reading, in April 2019.

An 18-year-old man, from Crowthorne, Berkshire, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said inquiries had established "no unlawful incident occurred" and a file had been sent to the coroner.

Mr Callender, of Crowthorne, had died as a result of "blunt force trauma", police said.

Detectives previously downgraded the murder inquiry to a manslaughter investigation.

In a statement, police said: "A file has been sent to the coroner and no further action will be taken against anyone in connection with this."