Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Brothers Haidar (left) and Rehman Anwar were jailed for 13 and 11 years respectively

Three men have been jailed for a "brutal" attack on a man in a KFC car park.

Infaz Mohammed Niyas was put on a ventilator after the "premeditated" attack outside the Farnham Road branch in Slough on 14 May last year.

Haidar Anwar, 26, and Yasir Mohammed, 23, were jailed for 13 years, while Rehman Anwar, 27, was jailed for 11 years.

The trio, all of Slough, were convicted of causing grievous bodily harm.

Reading Crown Court heard Mr Mohammed Niyas arrived for a meeting in the deserted car park, before being unexpectedly punched, kicked in the head and stamped on in an attack involving five people which was caught on CCTV.

The victim was also filmed unconscious on the floor by Haidar Anwar in a video that was later posted on Instagram "as a trophy of violence".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Yasir Mohammed was jailed for 13 years for the attack

Mr Mohammed Niaz, who suffered a head injury, was placed in a medically induced coma and spent a month in hospital before learning to walk and talk again.

In a victim impact statement, he said he suffered from insomnia, constant headaches and has been advised he is likely to have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The court heard the "true reason" for the meeting between the defendants and victim, who are all known to each other, may never be revealed.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the car park of the KFC branch in Slough

Sentencing the trio, Judge Sarah Campbell called it a "brutal and vicious" attack.

Det Insp Will Crowther said: "I am pleased with the sentences issued today which reflect the appalling nature of the incident.

"I hope these sentences will send out a clear message that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate violence on our streets, and we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts."