Image copyright Amelie Cartigny Image caption Amelie Cartigny said she was celebrating Royal Ascot with a cup of afternoon tea on Ladies' Day

Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day was held without any spectators because of coronavirus - but some of those who have missed out this year continue to dress up to watch it on TV.

Flat racing's biggest meeting is taking place behind closed doors in Berkshire for the first time, with strict safety protocols for jockeys.

But keen racegoers have still been enjoying watching at home and have posted pictures on Twitter using the hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #hatsfromhome, while raising cash for charities.

Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori, put in a majestic performance to land a third successive Gold Cup in the feature race of the week.

Image copyright Sally Harper Image caption The rain in Birmingham didn't dampen Sally Harper's spirits as she enjoyed the racing

Image copyright Sally Harper Image caption Lystra Adams donned a special fascinator celebrating NHS heroes

Image copyright Tracy Rose Image caption Hat designer Tracy Rose, from London, said her 5ft tall hat is only slightly shorter than she is

Image copyright Claudia McDougall Image caption Claudia McDougall, from Newmarket in Suffolk, said she wasn't letting Covid-19 dampen her spirits on day three

Image copyright Rachel Lambert Image caption Rachel Lambert donned her fascinator and enjoy a Prosecco as she watched Ladies' Day in Cardiff

Image copyright Coworth Homes Image caption Staff at Coworth Homes in Devon took time out to enjoy the racing in style

Image copyright Nicola Stratton Image caption Nicola Stratton said she was taking advantage of good weather in Suffolk to watch the racing

