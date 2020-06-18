Royal Ascot: Fans dress up at home for Ladies' Day
Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day was held without any spectators because of coronavirus - but some of those who have missed out this year continue to dress up to watch it on TV.
Flat racing's biggest meeting is taking place behind closed doors in Berkshire for the first time, with strict safety protocols for jockeys.
But keen racegoers have still been enjoying watching at home and have posted pictures on Twitter using the hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #hatsfromhome, while raising cash for charities.
Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori, put in a majestic performance to land a third successive Gold Cup in the feature race of the week.
