Forbury Gardens: Incident at Black Lives Matters demo site

  • 20 June 2020
Officers attend incident at Forbury Gardens, Reading
Image caption Two air ambulances and several police cars are attending the incident

Police have launched an investigation at a park where a Black Lives Matters protest took place earlier.

Thames Valley Police said it was aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading, amid reports of a multiple stabbing.

Two casualties are being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted to say she was "deeply concerned" to hear of the reports.

She added: "My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene."

Reading council's leader urged people to stay away from the scene.

