In pictures: Reading park stabbings

  • 21 June 2020
A number of people have been seriously injured after a multiple stabbing at a public park in Reading.

Emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens in the town at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Two air ambulances were photographed landing at another park nearby to ferry the injured to hospital.

Armed police officers have also been seen in the town and large parts of the town remain cordoned off.

Here are some images of the developments.

Image copyright Steve Parsosn/PA wire
Image caption Thames Valley Police launched its response after receiving calls at about 19:00 BST
Image copyright @cogp79/AFP
Image caption Two air ambulances were photographed at King's Meadow in Reading, a short distance from Forbury Gardens
Image copyright @OllieSirellLDR
Image caption Parts of Reading town centre were condoned off by Thames Valley Police
Image copyright Stve Parsons/PA wire
Image caption Several ambulance crews attended the scene
Image copyright Steve parsons/Pa wire
Image caption Armed police officers were later seen at a block of flats off Basingstoke Road in Reading
Image copyright @OllieSirellLDR
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Police officers were stationed at all entrances to the park on Saturday night
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Television reporters were broadcasting from the town

