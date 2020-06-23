Image caption Emergency services were seen at a stretch of the river in Cookham

Police are searching for a man who is feared to have drowned in the River Thames.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a stretch of the river in Cookham, Berkshire, at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police said it was reported that a man had entered the water.

"Officers are working to locate the man, who was not seen to get out of the water," the force said in a tweet.

Earlier, South Central Ambulance Service tweeted to say that "reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct".