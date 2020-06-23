Cookham: Police searching for man missing in River Thames
- 23 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are searching for a man who is feared to have drowned in the River Thames.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a stretch of the river in Cookham, Berkshire, at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police said it was reported that a man had entered the water.
"Officers are working to locate the man, who was not seen to get out of the water," the force said in a tweet.
Earlier, South Central Ambulance Service tweeted to say that "reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct".
We are currently supporting @RBFRSofficial @Bucksfire & @ThamesVP at an incident in Cookham, along with @SCAS_HART, @HIOWAA & @TVAirAmb— South Central Ambulance Service (@SCAS999) June 23, 2020
Reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct.
Further updates from @ThamesVP will follow in due course.
End of Twitter post by @SCAS999