Cookham: Body found in search for missing Thames swimmer
- 24 June 2020
A body has been found in the search for a swimmer feared drowned in the River Thames.
The man went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire.
Thames Valley Police announced it had discovered the body of a man in his 30s at around 16:50 BST on Wednesday.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the force said. Formal identification has not taken place.