A body has been found in the search for a swimmer feared drowned in the River Thames.

The man went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police announced it had discovered the body of a man in his 30s at around 16:50 BST on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the force said. Formal identification has not taken place.