Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper died after his ankles became lassoed in a strap attached to a car

The trial of three men accused of murdering a police officer has been played a 999 call made by a man who saw them stealing his quad bike.

Peter Wallis told the call handler he could see "masked men" brandishing weapons outside his Berkshire home.

PC Andrew Harper was dragged to his death when his feet got caught in a rope used to tow the bike away.

Driver Henry Long, 19, denies murder, along with his two passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18.

In the recording played in court, Mr Wallis said: "I've got four masked men outside my house and they've got weapons.

"They came round earlier and now they are at my property."

The court previously heard that, during the day of 15 August, a group of men with their faces covered had approached Mr Wallis's house near Bradfield Southend. He confronted them and they left but returned later that evening.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The prosecution said it was "irrelevant" whether Henry Long, Albert Bowers, and Jessie Cole (l-r) wanted PC Harper to become caught in the strap

During the 999 call made at 23:17 BST Mr Wallis said he thought the men were breaking into his garage, before saying they were stealing the bike parked outside.

Mr Wallis then told the call handler the men were "dragging" the £10,000 quad bike up the road.

The call handler told him the police had "lots of units on their way" and that a "silent approach" would be made to avoid alerting the thieves that they were being pursued.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Henry Long and his passengers, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, (l-r) deny murder

The court previously heard PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, responded with a colleague to the report of the theft.

Prosecutors told jurors PC Harper died in "truly shocking circumstances" when he got his ankles caught in the tow rope that was previously used to tow the bike.

The Seat swung PC Harper "from side to side like a pendulum" until he became detached from the strap after being dragged for a mile, prosecutor Jonathan Laidlaw QC said.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered "appalling injuries" including a "very severe" brain injury.

Mr Long, from Mortimer, Reading, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but, along with Mr Bowers and Mr Cole, denies murder.

Mr Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, Mr Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, and Mr Long have all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The trial continues.