Image copyright Family handouts Image caption David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong died in the attack

A virtual vigil is to be held to remember the three men stabbed to death in a park in Reading.

James Furlong, David Wails and Joe Ritchie-Bennett died in the attack in Forbury Gardens on Saturday.

Reading Council is inviting people to light a candle on their doorstep or in their window at 19:00 BST, exactly a week after the attack.

Police continue to question suspect Khairi Saadallah, 25, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Saturday's vigil will be broadcast live on the council's Facebook page when the mayor will say a few words before the lighting of a remembrance candle.

Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock said: "There is an overwhelming sense of grief within the Reading community about last Saturday's tragic events.

"The council and public are united in their desire to mourn the victims and appropriately remember them."

The authority has also set up a website offering support in the aftermath of the attacks and an online book of condolence.

A fund has also been established to support the families of those who died and people affected by the tragedy.

A permanent memorial to the victims is also planned.

Image caption Suspect Khairi Saadallah came to the attention of MI5 last year, sources told the BBC

Police were called to Reading's Forbury Gardens at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Witnesses recalled seeing a lone attacker armed with a knife who shouted "unintelligible words" and stabbed several people who were in a group.

Three others who were injured in the attack have since been discharged from hospital, police said.

The suspect, Mr Saadallah, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder. He was later re-arrested on Sunday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Under the Act, police have the power to detain him without charge for up to 14 days.