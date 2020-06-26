Image copyright Levi Genes/PA Wire Image caption The men got into difficulty in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook

A second man has died after two men got into difficulty in the River Thames on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, from Hounslow, west London, died in hospital after being pulled out of the water by a member of the public near Cookham, Berkshire.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, Thames Valley Police said.

On Wednesday the body of father-of-five Eyad Al Ryabi, 31, was recovered from the river.

The men, of Syrian background, had been swimming at Lulle Brooke between Odney Lane and Mill Lane.

Syrian refugee Mr Al Ryabi, from Uxbridge, west London, died trying to save his friend from drowning, a relative said.

Image caption The men of Syrian background had been enjoying the weather at the popular swimming spot

Det Insp Ash Mohmood said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time.

"The men were of a Syrian background and I know this will affect the Syrian community greatly, our thoughts are with you also."

A file has been prepared for the coroner, the force said.