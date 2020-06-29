Image copyright Procision Football Academy Image caption Luke Freeman, pictured in the white top, was a talented footballer, his former sports academy said

A university student fell to his death from a fifth floor balcony after taking drugs on holiday in Spain, an inquest has heard.

Luke Freeman, 19, from Winnersh, Berkshire, landed in a swimming pool in Lloret de Mar in July.

Drugs including cocaine, MDMA and benzodiazepines were found in his system, the inquest heard.

Berkshire assistant coroner Alison McCormick concluded the death was accidental.

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager had been staying with friends at a holiday apartment in Lloret de Mar

Mr Freeman had been staying with friends at Trimar holiday apartments on 2 July when he climbed on to a plastic table on a balcony while "under the influence of alcohol", according to a Spanish police statement read out in court.

A friend got him down before he climbed up again and toppled over a railing, the statement said.

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at 06:30. Police officers found devices in the apartment used to grind marijuana and gas cannisters.

'So much promise'

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Freeman died from a brain injury. Ms McCormick said the mixture of drugs in the teenager's system "may have increased the chances of risky behaviour".

She added: "He died when he should have been having a fun holiday with friends at a time... when he clearly had so much promise."

Mr Freeman's mother Menna told the inquest: "He lived his life to the full and extreme, and sadly, that cost him his life."

Previously, Procision Reading Academy paid tribute to an "intelligent, caring and funny" former student.

It said Luke finished a mixed football and academic programme with triple distinction before going on to study for a sports degree at Bournemouth University.