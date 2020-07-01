Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Andrew Harper died after his ankles became lassoed in a strap attached to a car

Jurors in the PC Andrew Harper murder case have visited the area where he died.

The policeman was responding to reports of a quad bike theft when he was dragged behind a car along country lanes for more than a mile.

On Wednesday, jurors boarded a coach from the Old Bailey to Berkshire to see key locations in the case.

Henry Long, 19, and Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, all deny murder.

Before jurors left the court in London, Mr Justice Edis told them a prosecutor would point out features of interest at various stops.

They would also have the chance to ask questions, he said.

Jurors were taken to the home of Peter Wallis, near the village of Stanford Dingley.

He was heard in court on a 999 recording as he watched his £10,000 Honda quad bike being taken from his drive.

They next visited Admoor Lane, where a reconstruction of the "confrontation" between PC Harper and the defendants had been set up.

The court previously heard this was where the officer became caught in a tow rope after he had exited his unmarked police car to confront the suspects.

Mr Justice Edis said: "The vehicles have been put in similar positions to the position they would have been in during part of the incident."

Jurors spent time examining a dark grey patrol car positioned nose-to-nose with a Seat Toledo.

An "endless loop" tow rope, similar to the one which became "lassoed" around PC Harper's ankles, had been reattached to the rear of the Seat.

Long, from Mortimer, Reading, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, and Long have all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The trial continues.