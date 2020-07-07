Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Harper died after his ankles became entangled in a tow strap attached to a car

A teenager accused of murdering PC Andrew Harper has told a court he feels "disgraceful" over his death.

Henry Long, 19, was allegedly trying to evade arrest after attempting to steal a quad bike from a house in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, on 15 August.

The policeman was chasing after a suspect when his ankles became entangled in a tow rope attached to a Seat Toledo driven by Long.

PC Harper, 28, was dragged for more than a mile along country lanes.

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Long said he did not know PC Harper was attached to the vehicle.

He said: "If I was aware I would have stopped the vehicle, tried to save him."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lefty to right: Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole deny murder

Long, from Mortimer, Reading, has pleaded guilty to PC Harper's manslaughter but denied "in any way" intending to harm or kill him.

He said: "I accept that I killed him from what I was doing, the way I was driving."

'Cared' about death

Rossano Scamardella QC, defending, asked him: "Did you care about what happened?"

Long said: "The fact he died, yes."

He told jurors he could not sleep and thought about PC Harper's family and how they felt.

Long admitted he had been a passenger in cars chased by police before, but said this was the first time he had been the driver.

He told the court he was a "thief" like his father and grandfather, stealing quad bikes and mechanical equipment.

His two passengers on the night, Albert Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, and Jessie Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, both 18, have also denied murdering the Thames Valley Police officer.

All three have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The trial continues.