Image copyright Family handouts Image caption David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong each died of a single stab wound

A park has reopened for the first time since three men were stabbed to death in a suspected terror attack.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were killed in Forbury Gardens in Reading on 20 June.

Reading Borough Council said it reopened the park on Friday so people can quietly reflect.

Khairi Saadallah, who is charged with murdering the three men, is set to face trial on 30 November.

The 25-year old, who appeared at the Old Bailey earlier by video-link, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The council said the park's bandstand and Maiwand Lion memorial would be illuminated for two hours each night from 21:00 BST on Friday for two weeks in an "act of remembrance and hope".

Floral tributes which were laid around the town in the past few weeks have been temporarily moved to the bandstand.

The council said it was working with the victims' families and the community to create a permanent memorial.

Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption Floral tributes have been moved from around the town to the bandstand in Forbury Gardens

Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, said: "It is now nearly three weeks since the horrific events at Forbury Gardens, which nobody in Reading will ever forget.

"As always, our thoughts remain firmly with the families of James, Joe and David. Now that the Gardens have reopened, we fully appreciate that people will want to visit in their own time and for a period of quiet reflection.

"Everybody is, of course, more than welcome to do that and see flowers that have been laid to pay tribute to the victims, or to lay a tribute themselves."

A website has also been set up for the public to access emotional support and make donations to those affected.