Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Elton Gashaj died from his injuries after being stabbed

A teenager who stabbed a 15-year-old with a "terrifying" hunting-style knife has been detained for eight years.

Elton Gashaj sustained "catastrophic" injuries when he was attacked with the 19cm blade in Salt Hill Park, Slough.

Reading Crown Court heard he was stabbed after a fight escalated into "serious violence".

The defendant, aged 16 and who cannot be named due to his age, was sentenced to eight years and 76 days for murder on Thursday after being found guilty.

Image caption Pavlos Panayi QC told Reading Crown Court Elton had been stabbed twice in the chest and once in the back

Members of the public had seen a group playing about with pampas grass stalks in the park, before a fight began between Elton and the accused.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty to murder, had claimed Elton stabbed him first and he had acted in self-defence because he feared for his own life.

He was also sentenced to 12 months detention to run concurrently for admitting possession of a bladed article.

Insp Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police said he hoped the defendant reflected on his actions.

He said: "Tackling serious violence is a priority for Thames Valley Police and it will never be tolerated in our communities.

"We remain committed to ensuring that offenders are brought to justice."