Gambling addict son stole £300k from Grand National-winning jockey

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption Oliver De Haan was jailed for 20 months

A gambling addict stole nearly £300,000 from his Grand National-winning jockey father's business to pay off a debt.

Oliver De Haan took the cash from the coffers of Ben De Haan, who won the Grand National on Corbiere in 1983.

As a result Ben De Haan's equine business in Lambourn, Berkshire, went into administration, Reading Crown Court heard.

Oliver De Haan, 29, of Upper Bolney Road, Henley-on-Thames, admitted fraud and was jailed for 20 months.

The court heard he had taken the money to pay back an £80,000 gambling debt.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Ben De Haan won the Grand National on Corbiere in 1983

Financial manager role

Sentencing him, judge Emma Nott said he had run the business "into the ground".

The court heard De Haan, who had been employed to manage the business's finances, stole £289,707 from his parents' business account from 2018 to 2019.

He hid postal items and stopped his mother from speaking to an accountant, in order to hide the fraud. He later handed himself to the police after being found out.

Ben De Haan Equine Ltd, which employs 11 staff, had to be liquidated before restarting under a different name.

The court heard Oliver De Haan had managed repay £50,000 using money from his grandmother's inheritance.

Judge Nott said: "What you have done to your parents must have been incredibly worrying and stressful to them."

