Tilehurst double stabbing: Boy, 14, in attempted murder arrest

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing.

Two 16-year-old boys suffered knife wounds in the attack in Lucey Close in Tilehurst, Reading, late on Saturday.

One of the boys remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The other has since been discharged, Thames Valley Police said.

The younger boy has also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The force has renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Mike Hall urged people not to speculate on the circumstances or to share any images or footage they may have on social media.

After the stabbing, police issued a Section 60 stop and search order covering the area between the A4 Bath Road, the A329 Oxford Road, and West Reading Train Station.