BBC News

Coronavirus: Doctor who 'died from Covid-19' to receive fellowship

Published
image copyrightRoyal College of Physicians
image captionDr Peter Tun died at Royal Berkshire Hospital where he worked
A doctor thought to have died from Covid-19 has been awarded a posthumous fellowship by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).
Dr Peter Tun, 62, died in April at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he worked.
The hospital has launched a serious incident investigation into his death.
According to the RCP, the fellowship is awarded to distinguished doctors and seen as a mark of skill and achievement.
Dr Tun, a neurological rehabilitation associate specialist, is the first person to have died in service and be nominated for the award of fellowship.
image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionDr Peter Tun had raised concerns over a lack of masks on his ward
RCP registrar Prof Donal O'Donoghue said: "As physicians we have two jobs: to provide good care today and better care tomorrow.
"This is exactly what Dr Tun did, day in and day out, as his career took him into research, postgraduate medical education and delivering a neuro-rehabilitation service."
Dr Tun's family have been invited to accept the accolade on his behalf when fellowship ceremonies resume.
According to his brother, he had been concerned about a lack of masks in his ward before he fell ill.
Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust previously denied there was a lack of personal protective equipment.

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Investigation into doctor's death

    Published
    30 April

  • Coronavirus: Peter Tun's brother said staff told not to use PPE

    Published
    22 April

  • Coronavirus: Reading doctor's death blamed on 'lack of PPE'

    Published
    16 April

  • Coronavirus: Reading doctor Peter Tun dies amid pandemic

    Published
    15 April