Care home resident had bruises and maggot-infested sore

image copyright Getty Images image caption Thames Valley Police investigated the Wokingham care home but no charges were brought

An 89-year-old care home resident with dementia was found with bruises all over his body and a maggot-infested pressure sore, a safeguarding review has found.

Police investigated the home in Wokingham, Berkshire, which has not been named, in July 2015 after the grandfather, named only as Ben, was treated in hospital.

One bruise on his neck was found to be "consistent with a hand mark".

But no criminal charges were brought.

However, the Care Quality Commission decided there was "insufficient evidence to support a realistic prospect of conviction".

Although there were no charges, the care provider was ordered to implement an action plan and did so "in a timely and effective manner", the review said.

The home was also placed on an embargo list during the investigation so no-one new could be admitted.

Ben was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013 and moved to the care home in 2014.

'Left in own urine'

In April 2015, his daughter raised concerns about the quality of his care.

She said he was left to sit in his own urine, went days without being washed and once went a day without food.

However, her concerns were not shared with Wokingham Borough Council for five months so the opportunity to assess his care was "missed", the report found.

The investigation also stated a member of staff at the home had raised safeguarding concerns but the council failed to conduct a thorough investigation.

When Ben was admitted to hospital in July 2015, staff found bruises all over his body and 12 pressure sores, including one on his heel which had maggots in it.

Most of the bruises, apart from the one on his neck, appeared to be the result of being bed bound, the report said.

The review concluded that "all agencies were responsive" after concerns were raised about Ben's injuries.

But it also said "it was clear that preventative measures such as a regular programme of contract monitoring and proactive quality assurance visits" should have been carried out.

Ben was later transferred to another care home where he died having been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Wokingham Borough Council has been approached for comment.