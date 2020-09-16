Kaden Reddick: Firms charged over boy's Topshop barrier death Published duration 27 minutes ago

image copyright Family picture image caption Kaden Reddick was swinging on the barrier before it fell on his head, an inquest heard

Four firms have been charged over the death of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a falling queue barrier at a Topshop store.

Kaden Reddick suffered a fatal head injury at the Oracle shopping centre in Reading on 13 February 2017.

Reading Borough Council said it had laid safety charges against barrier fitter Stoneforce, the manufacturer Real, Topshop and its owner Arcadia.

image copyright PA Media image caption Kaden was fatally injured at the Oracle shopping centre in Reading

A witness told the inquest she saw the boy with his arms across the top of the barrier, which doubled as a display unit.

Kaden's swinging had caused the 110kg barrier to tip and fall on to his head, the inquest jury heard.

It said: "The laying of these charges follows the coroner's conclusion... that the tragic death... was accidental, arising from an inadequately fixed barrier causing a traumatic head injury."

Previously the Crown Prosecution Service said it would not bring a charge of corporate manslaughter , adding that there was not a "realistic prospect" of conviction.

In a family statement after his death, Kaden, from Burghfield, was described as "loving, cheeky and energetic".

Related Topics Burghfield

Reading