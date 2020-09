Tilehurst double stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder Published duration 50 minutes ago

image caption The boys were attacked in Lucey Close, Tilehurst

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder over a double stabbing in Reading.

Two 16-year-old boys were attacked in Lucey Close, Tilehurst, on Saturday at about 23:30 BST.

One remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The other has been discharged.