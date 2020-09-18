M4 near Slough and Langley to close for bridge demolition Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Highways England image caption The new Riding Court Bridge was being constructed in April

The M4 in Berkshire will close later as part of the ongoing smart motorway upgrade roadworks.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 at Slough from 20:00 GMT to 06:00 on Monday.

This is for the demolition of the old Riding Court Road bridge near Datchet, Highways England said.

The same stretch of motorway had been closed in April to construct the new version of the bridge.

image copyright Highways England image caption The Smart Motorway project is due for completion in Spring 2022

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway, due for completion in Spring 2022.

It comes as traffic volumes on the M4 have "significantly reduced" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic will be diverted via the A4 and the A355 during the full weekend closure.