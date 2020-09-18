Reading Golf Club homes receive more than 1,000 objections Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Reading Golf Club's planning application is currently in the consultation phase

More than a thousand people have written to the council to object to plans to build 260 homes on a golf course.

Objectors say there are not enough schools and that traffic would be made worse.

RGC said the development would bring affordable housing to the area.

The development, submitted by landowner Reading Golf Club and broker Fairfax Acquisitions, would include apartments and family homes, a country park, a health centre and 601 car parking spaces and garages.

image copyright Reading Golf Club and Fairfax image caption The development would include apartments and family homes, parking spaces and a health centre

Keep Emmer Green member Ian Morgan told the BBC the community did not want another housing estate.

He said: "With over 1,100 objections, what we believe to be the most objected to application ever in Reading Borough, the local community have come together to oppose the development of 260 properties on green field land in Emmer Green.

"The reasons cited by residents have been varied, from destruction of green space and wildlife, the impact on traffic congestion and pollution as well as the precedent it sets for even further development on the South Oxfordshire border."

He added RGC should offer the community the land at a fair price as an open space.

A survey by Reading East MP Matt Rodda, completed by 1,700 residents, found four in five were "highly concerned" about the plans. The MP is against the application.

image copyright Reading Golf Club and Fairfax image caption The planned development is part of the course within Reading Borough Council's boundary marked by the red line, while the blue line marks the part of the course within SODC which would be run as a country park

General manager of RGC Gary Stangoe said the sale of the land would bring clear benefits with "much sought after family and affordable housing with gardens" and soon to be announced leisure facilities.

He added a new health centre would not be possible without proceeds from the development, and newly accessible green space would provide a '"legacy" for the community.

The consultation closes on 25 September.

