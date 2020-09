Reading stabbing: Youth arrested in attempted murder inquiry Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A 44-year-old man was stabbed in Coley Avenue, Reading, on Saturday

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in a street in Reading.

Thames Valley Police said the attack happened in Coley Avenue at about 19:40 BST on Saturday.

The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition. The force is appealing for CCTV footage.