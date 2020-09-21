Reading stabbing: Boy charged
- Published
A boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after a man was stabbed in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said the attack happened in Coley Avenue at about 19:40 BST on Saturday.
A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and a 17-year-old suspect was later arrested.
He will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, police said.
Following the attack, police said a Section 60 order giving officers increased stop-and-search powers had been enforced in the area for 24 hours.
Related Topics
- Published
- 1 day ago