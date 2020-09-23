Reading stabbing: Police stop-and-search powers extended Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption The order covers Reading's town centre, Tilehurst and Southcote

Stop-and-search powers have been extended for police in the wake of a stabbing in Reading.

Thames Valley Police said the Section 60 order was needed to "prevent a repeat" of the attack on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man was chased in Coley Avenue and stabbed several times. He is in a serious but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. Two suspects remain at large.

The order was extended for another 24 hours from 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

First obtained on Monday, it gives officers the power to stop and search anybody "with or without reasonable grounds" in the town centre, Tilehurst and Southcote.

image copyright Thames Valley Police Federation image caption Deputy PCC Matthew Barber said he was "appalled" by the incident

Reading's area commander Supt Nick John said the decision was not taken lightly.

"Although this will be the third day that the order has been in place, I would like to reiterate that this will not be permanent, but I do believe it is still necessary for the time being."

The arrested teenager will appear at Reading Crown Court on 26 October.