Crash amputee Sgt Thomas Dorman says justice system 'broken' Published duration 8 minutes ago

image caption Sgt Thomas Dorman had to have his leg amputated after Hayden Brown crashed into him and a fellow officer

An officer whose leg was amputated after a drink driver crashed into him said he feels "insulted" the driver has been moved to an open prison.

Hayden Brown has served 10 months of a five-year sentence and is eligible for release on temporary licence, allowing him to leave prison for a short time.

Sgt Thomas Dorman, who was hit by Brown in 2018, said the justice system was "broken and failing victims of crime".

The Ministry of Justice said offenders in open jails faced strict conditions.

Brown, of Suffolk Road, Maidenhead, was found guilty of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in November last year.

24 broken bones

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption Hayden Brown had driven in a "shockingly dangerous manner", the judge said

Speaking to the BBC, Sgt Dorman said: "If the justice system can't get justice for people like myself and PC Lam who have spent our lives catching criminals and helping others, how are we ever going to get justice for everyday victims of crime."

He has now appealed to the Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look at the case.

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption The court heard Brown's Ford Focus struck the pair with such force they were thrown into the air like "ragdolls"

"Brown has served 10 months of a five-year sentence. What an insult. The justice system is broken and failing victims of crime," Sgt Dorman said.

"How can the system be so fundamentally flawed that his actions effectively sentenced myself, my crew mate and his passenger to a lifetime of punishment, but he gets to leave prison months later? "

The chairman of Thames Valley Police Federation, Craig O'Leary, said: "Police officers around the country will be disgusted to hear that Brown will walk free after such a short time behind bars."

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said: "Drink drivers ruin lives which is why we are introducing tougher sentences so they feel the full force of the law.

"Offenders in open jails face strict conditions and can be returned to closed prison if they breach them."