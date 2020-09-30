Slough van shooting: Man guilty of attempted murder Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption Billy Merryweather (left) and Michael Omitiran will be sentenced at a later date

A man has been convicted of attempted murder after he shot another man through the window of a van.

Billy Merryweather, 21, and Michael Omitiran, 23, both of Slough, approached the parked van on Wentworth Avenue at around 21:20 GMT on 26 March.

Merryweather fired into the vehicle, hitting the man in the shoulder before the pair fled, police said.

Omitiran was cleared of attempted murder but found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Merryweather was also convicted of one count of possessing a firearm, following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The victim was taken to hospital but was later discharged.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, of Thames Valley Police, described the shooting as an "appalling and cowardly attack" in a busy residential area.

He said it was clear Merryweather is a "very dangerous young man who is quite prepared to commit serious violence against others quite literally on his own doorstep".

A date for sentencing has not been set.