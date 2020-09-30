Reading woman jailed over terrorist letters hoax Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Thames Valley Police image caption Bushra Ali admitted sending the letters to police and the government in an attempt to get an unnamed person arrested

A woman who wrote to police and government departments falsely accusing someone of being a terrorist and planning an attack has been jailed.

Police said they took the alleged threat "very seriously" but unravelled the hoax as a malicious plot to get Ali's target arrested.

Ali, of Alexandra Road, Reading, was jailed for 30 months on Tuesday.

She admitted perverting the course of justice at Reading Crown Court.

Forensic experts at Thames Valley Police traced the letters back to Ali.

Det Sgt Andy Beeney said: "Ali wasted a significant amount of police time and resources and it is only right that she has been brought to justice for this distinct lack of respect for the time of police and its partners.

"Reports of this nature are taken very seriously and rightly so.